CM Siddaramaiah announces series of projects for development of North Karnataka

December 15, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 15, announced a slew of projects for the development of North Karnataka, including that of preparing a comprehensive action plan for promoting its prominent tourist destinations and developing an industrial estate on 2,000 acres of land near Belagavi.

Making these announcements on Friday, hours before conclusion of the 10-day winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, the chief minister said a foundry cluster would also be set up on 500 acres of land near Belagavi.

Similarly, an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) cluster would be set up in Dharwad district with an intention to generate 2,400 jobs. In addition to this, a manufacturing cluster would be set up on 1,500 acres of land in Vijayapura while emphasis would be given to cotton-based industries in the cotton hub of Raichur, he said.

He also announced that the Dharwad-based Water and Land Management Institute (Walmi) would be upgraded as Centre of Excellence for Water Management. Among other things, the proposed Centre would impart water literacy besides creating awareness about ways of handling salinity of soil, he said.

“We will also focus on completing Ballari and Raichur airport projects,” he said.

He observed that development of backward regions in North Karnataka would help increase the GDP of the State which would further boost the State’s growth.

