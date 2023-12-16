GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM showers praises on Chandrakanth Bellad

December 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

December 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shares a lighter moment with former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad and his wife Leelavati Bellad during a felicitation programme in Dharwad on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shares a lighter moment with former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad and his wife Leelavati Bellad during a felicitation programme in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Recalling his association with veteran politician and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad, which dated back to the Gokak movement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday showered praises on his one-time companion and said his honesty, straightforwardness had won him the love of the people.

Participating in the felicitation programme of Mr. Bellad, president of the Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha, in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah decribed Mr. Bellad as a firm believer in 12th century social reformer Basavanna, who advocated shunning caste barriers and stood for humane love.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion released three books titled Allama Loka, Dodda Hole Daatidavaru and Belladachhu.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Bellad had, throughout his life, followed the culture of loving and respecting people, keeping aside the barriers of caste and religion. “Mr. Bellad never spoke words that hurt others. And he has ventured into almost every field and has developed a personality that endears him to everyone,“ he said.

Mr. Bellad was felicitated in the presence of Tontada Siddarama Swami of Gadag, Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki, Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad.

In the programme presided over by president of Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Go.Ru. Channabasappa, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Prasad Abbayya, Srinivas Mane, Mahesh Tenginakai, and other leaders took part.

Writers Na. Mogasale and Shambhu Baligar, editor of the commemoration volume Ramjan Darga, editor of two other books Shashidhar Todkar and Diwakar Hegde, artiste Chandru Gangolli and others were present.

