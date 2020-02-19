‘CM should take back Forest portfolio from Anand Singh’

Citizens For Democracy (CFD) national president S.R. Hiremath has said Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa should take the Forest portfolio back from B.S. Anand Singh, failing which he would explore legal possibilities.

Mr. Hiremath told presspersons here on Wednesday that it is not in the larger interests of democracy to allocate the portfolio to a person who is an accused in several cases of illegal mining in violation the Karnataka Forest Act.

Mr. Hiremath said he would bring to the attention of the Chief Minister the Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject bail to Mr. Singh in the criminal petition No, 2850/2014 which lists serious offences by him. Mr. Singh was found to be a partner with BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy in illegal mining at Vyasanakere village and cases have been filed against him. A CEC report dated 05/09/2012 pointed out at his involvement in illegal mining and transportation of iron ore. Details of all cases of his involvement are mentioned in his election affidavit also, Mr. Hiremath said.

CFD and other organisations would write to the Chief Minister in this regard shortly, Mr. Hiremath added.