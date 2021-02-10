‘CM should replace Anand Singh as Ballari in-charge Minister’

KALABURAGI

10 February 2021 19:02 IST

Unleashing his anger again against Infrastructure Development and Haj and Wakf Minister Anand Singh, Somashekhar Reddy, Ballari MLA, has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to replace Mr. Singh as Ballari in-charge Minister.

In his interaction with presspersons in Ballari on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that the people of Ballari would never accept Mr. Singh, whom he held responsible for the bifurcation of Ballari, as their in-charge Minister.

“People of Ballari don’t accept Anand Singh, who is responsible for the bifurcation of Ballari. They are pressurising us to see that he is replaced. We [all MLAs from Ballari] are going to meet the Chief Minister and request him to do so,” Mr. Singh said.

When asked whether he had any specific person in mind for the post, Mr. Reddy said that his preference was Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu.

“We will demand the Chief Minister to replace Mr. Singh with Mr. Sriramulu. If that is not possible, let the Chief Minister choose somebody else from outside... Emperor Krishnadevaraya went on to expand the Vijayanagara Empire. Mr. Singh has, however, shrunk it to only five taluks. If the district was united, we all would have gained greater strength. The shrinking process appears to continue and Hampi alone may become a district in the days to come,” Mr. Reddy said.

When asked whether he was an aspirant for joining the council of Ministers, Mr. Reddy said that he would handle any ministerial post if given a chance.