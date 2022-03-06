CM should clarify or step down: D.K. Shivakumar

‘The Chief Minister has forgotten his responsibility by remaining silent’

Stating that the Union Minister's statement on negotiation over Mekedatu issue is an insult to the State, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to clarify the State's stand on the Central Minister's suggestions to negotiate with Tamil Nadu or resign

"The Union Minister has said that the Centre cannot do anything in Mekedatu issue. He has said that the Centre is ready to mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister was silent . He has to either respond or resign," Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Kanakapura on Sunday. He said that the Chief Minister has forgotten his responsibility by remaining silent.

He said: "Those who are in politics will never agree to this suggestion and even Tamil Nadu will not agree to it. How can the Union Minister say it? It's the Centre's responsibility." The Centre instead of announcing the date for providing approval for the project is now speaking about mediating , which is not right, he added.

Mr. Shivakumar said that by asking for negotiation, the Centre has proved that it is incapable of handling the issue.