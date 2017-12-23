CM should approach Mahadayi Tribunal with Parrikar’s letter, says Yeddyurappa

Former Chief Minister and BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday come out with a unusual suggestion that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should approach the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) with the letter written to him (Mr. Yeddyurappa) by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing presspersons along with Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar, and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi here on Saturday, Mr. Yeddyurappa argued that Mr. Siddaramaiah should approach the Tribunal with Mr. Parrikar’s letter and appeal for an interim relief for use of 7.56 tmc ft. of water for drinking purposes.

Asked whether the letter by Mr. Parrikar written to him, a party’s State president, would be tenable before the Tribunal, Mr. Yeddyurappa contended that it could be considered if the Chief Minister placed it before the Tribunal. Mr. Yeddyurappa also said that legal experts also had opined that it was possible.

On why Mr. Parrikar had not replied to the letters by Mr. Siddaramaiah and instead chose to reply to his letter, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that it was the result of continuous efforts by BJP leaders of the State, who were keen on resolving the long pending issue.

Taking exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comment that it was all political gimmick, Mr. Yeddyurappa pointed out that now Mr. Siddaramaiah had written again to Mr. Parrikar based on the same letter.

Charge against Cong.

He alleged that Congress had been doing politics over Mahadayi since the beginning and now Goa’s Congress unit President Shantharam Naik had opposed allowing Karnataka to utilise Mahadayi water for drinking purpose. “A State unit president will not issue such a statement without the backing of AICC President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. If Mr. Siddaramaiah is really keen on resolving the issue, he should ask Mr. Naik to cooperate with Mr. Parrikar in initiating a dialogue”, he said.

When this correspondent pointed out the observation made by MWDT Chairman Justice N.S. Panchal during a hearing held in Hubballi few years ago, that representations from any organisation or party of the riparian states should come through the respective government, Mr. Yeddyurappa again contended that according to legal experts Mr. Parrikar’s letter to him would be tenable before the Tribunal. When other presspersons too sought to know how it was possible, he concluded the press meet saying that his statement was based on experts’ opinion.

Meanwhile Mr. Jagadish Shettar, who criticised both Congress and JD(S), said that if Mr. Siddaramaiah was committed to solve the issue, he should immediately speak to his partymen in Goa and convince them to facilitate dialogue.