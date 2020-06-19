Karnataka

CM shifts official meetings to Vidhana Soudha

BWSSB personnel spraying disinfectant on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

BWSSB personnel spraying disinfectant on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Move is to facilitate BBMP staff sanitize home office

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday shifted his official meetings to Vidhana Soudha from the home office ‘Krishna’, for getting the home office sanitized by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff.

Following a suspected COVID-19 positive case in a constable posted at the home office, the Chief Minister shifted two official meetings to the State Secretariat, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said.

The BBMP staff took up the task of sanitizing the premises of Vikasa Soudha and Vidhana Soudha on Friday morning. The government asked all employees of Vikasa Soudha to work from home on Friday.

The government has instructed all employees of Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha to undergo tests at their respective buildings. Screen tests would be held on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

