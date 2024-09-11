GIFT a SubscriptionGift

CM sets up Ministerial panel to take stock of progress of probes into various ‘scams’

Updated - September 11, 2024 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In what seems to be a move by the Karnataka government to put the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) in a bind, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday set up a committee of Ministers, headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, to take stock of the progress made in the investigations into various scams and irregularities in the past, that are pending with the investigating agencies. He has asked the committee to submit its findings within two months.

While the Chief Minister’s communique said that the five-member Ministerial committee would assess the progress achieved by the investigating agencies, it did not mention the time duration in which such scams or investigations have taken place. The Committee comprises Ministers H.K. Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Santhosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge, besides Mr. Parameshwar.

It was also not clear whether the committee would look into scams or allegations of scams that were made out during particularly the previous BJP government. The communique was not clear if it would include the scam at Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Welfare Corporation and allegation of irregularities in site distribution in MUDA would be included that have unfolded during the present regime.

Among the big investigations that have been taken up include the ones into Bitcoin scam by the SIT, H.N. Nagmohan Das Commission into allegations of 40 % commission and other irregularities in BBMP, ₹47 crore scam at D. Devaraja Urs Truck Terminal Corporation and the Commission headed by retired judge John Michael D’Cunha into irregularities in management of COVID-19, all of which pertain to the previous BJP rule. The Congress had alleged that as many as 21 scams had taken places during the five years of the BJP regime.

While the longest serving Lokayukta SIT handling illegal mining cases are still going on, the D. Kempanna Commission’s report on allegations of irregularities in denotification in Arkavathy case during the first tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah is yet to be released.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:32 am IST

