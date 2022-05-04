CM sets deadline for completion of projects announced in State Budget

He held a slew of meetings a day after Amit Shah’s visit to the State

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instructions to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to focus on execution of development works in the State ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, Mr. Bommai on Wednesday set deadlines for completing several programmes and projects announced in the State Budget for 2022-23.

In the first meeting with officials of the Medical Education Department, Mr. Bommai directed the officials to take necessary steps for construction of a branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Hubballi at a cost of ₹250 crore. He also instructed officials to complete the process of land acquisition for construction of a medical college building in Ramanagaram by June end.

The Chief Minister, who participated in the Khelo India valedictory function on Tuesday, told officials to make arrangements for sporting events at the gram panchayat level on the lines of rural temple festivals. Indigenous sports such as kabaddi, kho-kho, bullock cart race, and other rural sports should be encouraged, he said.

Mr. Bommai reviewed the progress of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and told officials to take initiative for construction of 1,000 buildings for anganwadi centres under the MGNREGA. The Women and Child Development Department and RDPR would provide funds for construction of buildings in aspirational taluks of the State, he said.

Officials have been told to complete development works in 750 gram panchayats identified under the Amrith scheme by June end. Each GP would be given ₹25 lakh for taking up development projects, including installation of streetlights, supply of drinking water to each household, 100% segregation and disposal of solid waste, use of solar power, and schools with digital libraries. Officials have been told to complete works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (phase-1) in the next two months.