CM set for one more trip to Delhi today

09 January 2021 23:44 IST

This too is aimed at getting clearance from high command for the long-awaited Cabinet expansion

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who on Saturday said that “Cabinet expansion was in the hands of the party high command”, will make yet another trip to Delhi on Sunday morning, in an attempt to lobby with the central leadership for a green signal to the much delayed exercise.

While the Travel Plan (TP) issued by the Chief Minister’s office only said “to meet Union Ministers”, no specific appointments have been fixed with any Ministers or the central leadership yet, sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said. However, he is expected to meet BJP national president J.P. Nadda and will try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss Cabinet expansion, sources said.

The Chief Minister’s earlier trips to the national capital since September 2020 have failed to get the high command to clear the Cabinet expansion/reshuffle exercise, reportedly frustrating him.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in the State Arun Singh recently asked mediapersons what was the hurry to carry out Cabinet expansion, even as he claimed the exercise was the prerogative of the Chief Minister and he will take a call.

However, Mr. Yediyurappa speaking to mediapersons in Koppal on Saturday said: “Cabinet expansion will happen only when the party high command permits us. There is no confusion on the issue.”

He would leave Bengaluru at 8.20 a.m. and his return journey date has been kept open, according to the release.

₹50,000 crore deficit

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa lamented his government’s inability to “carry out development works as he had dreamt and the people expected of him.”

He said that successive drought and floods in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had not only forced the government to change priorities, but also squeezed the State’s finances.

“We are expecting a deficit of around ₹50,000 crore in this year’s budget also. People know all this and I request them to cooperate. We hope there will be a recovery in the coming year,” he said on Saturday.