CM seeks report on poor quality work

Amid a hue and cry over the poor quality of works under the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS), especially after concrete panels came off the road overbridge, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has sought a detailed inquiry report into the issue.

While there have been complaints about poor quality of work, particularly related to the road overbridge at Navalur located between Hubballi and Dharwad from the start, there has been much criticism after a few concrete panels came off the road overbridge, which is yet to be commissioned.

MLA Arvind Bellad representing Hubballi Dharwad West Legislative Assembly Constituency told presspersons in Dharwad that he met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru in the matter on Friday and apprised him of it.

“Consequently, the Chief Minister has asked the Urban Development Secretary to look into the incident, particularly that related to the road overbridge’s poor quality under the BRTS and submit a detailed report to the government within the next three months,” Mr. Bellad said.

Mr. Bellad, also an engineer, said that he had submitted a detailed memorandum on the work related to BRTS to the Chief Minister. In the memorandum, he has attributed faulty plans and unscientific work as reasons for the collapse of the embankment of the road overbridge. He has sought action against the contractor and also those officials who had failed to act despite repeated complaints by the residents and elected representatives.