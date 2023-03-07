CM seeks another term for BJP, swears to continue all welfare schemes

March 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called upon the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and programmes of the State and the Central governments to give the BJP another chance to rule the State, promising to look after their wellbeing and introduce many new schemes and programmes as announced in the recent Budget that he presented.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme to distribute benefits under various schemes to the beneficiaries of Mysuru district, at Maharaja College Grounds, here, Mr. Bommai said 18 lakh people in Mysuru district alone have received the benefits in the last five years while 5 crore who were benefited in the State. “This has become possible since we are a pro-people government. We are here to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who aims to bring financial stability to the weaker sections and make the people financially sustainable.”

With only a few days left for the announcement of Assembly elections in the State, Mr. Bommai made use of the platform to seek the support of the beneficiaries. “Your blessings will help us continue all the programmes,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

Ridicules Cong. ‘guarantee card’’

Ridiculing the Congress’ “Guarantee Card” to voters ahead of the polls, Mr. Bommai said there is no warranty to the “Guarantee Card” and there is no guarantee to the promises made by the Congress.

“The Congress’ promise of 200 units of free power is contradictory and misleading since the poor were already availing free power under various schemes. Moreover, their consumption was less than 100 units. The guarantee of ₹2,000 to every woman would require ₹24,000 crore annually. The Congress was just making promises keeping an eye on polls. It was the BJP who gave 10 kg of rice at ₹3 a kg while the Congress gave 5 kg which was increased to 7 kg because of elections. The Congress’ assurances are an election gimmick and misleading,” Mr Bommai, while taking a dig at the ‘Guarantee Card’ campaign.

Believes in DBT

Mr Bommai said the BJP believes in direct benefit transfer to the beneficiaries’ accounts and Mr. Modi has shown the poor how to claim their rights. The BJP government has been reaching out to the people with the benefits as it proposes to take the government to the doorsteps.

Vision of ‘New Karnataka’

The Chief Minister, who distributed the benefits in a symbolic manner at the programme which was attended by several thousands of beneficiaries from across the district, urged the participants to give the BJP another chance to improve their lives and build a promising future for the State. “The BJP has a vision for developing “Nava Karnataka” which aims to keep the people and families happy and make them resourceful, leading a life with self-respect.”

Earlier, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar gave an overview of the event and explained how many beneficiaries were availing the benefits under the schemes.

Many beneficiaries started leaving the venue when the Chief Minister began his speech. While some went to have lunch which was being served at the venue, a few others left the venue to reach their homes. Among the participants, women beneficiaries were more in numbers and many of them had come in the transport arranged by the respective gram panchayats from the taluks. Members of the women self-help groups also attended.