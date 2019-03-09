CM seeks ₹2,064 crore from Centre for drought

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and appealed to him to release pending funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) for drought mitigation, and wage component and material component to the State.

A total of 156 taluks of the 176 taluks have been declared drought-hit in the State. Mr. Kumaraswamy said as against the assistance sought of ₹2,434 crore to provide relief to drought-hit farmers as per NDRF and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, the Centre had provided only ₹949.49 crore, an official statement said. He sought release of ₹2,064 crore immediately.

Crop loss in the ongoing rabi season alone is estimated at ₹11,384.7 crore. The total crop loss during the kharif and rabi seasons together has been estimated at ₹32,335 crore, he added.

At the meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy apprised the Prime Minister on the pro-active steps taken to mitigate drought impact on farmers. The State has released ₹386 crore from the SDRF and given priority to ensure drinking water and fodder, besides creating 1.19 crore man-days under the MNREGA scheme, he said.

MNREGA crunch

The State government has advanced ₹1,351 crore towards payment of pending wage and material bills in anticipation of the release of Central funds, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, and requested for early release of funds to make further wage payments.

Invitation

The Chief Minister also met Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and invited him to inaugurate the district court complex in Hassan.