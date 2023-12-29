ADVERTISEMENT

CM seeks ₹1,000 crore action plan for minority areas

December 29, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an action plan of ₹ 1,000 crore to develop minority-dominated localities in Karnataka.

At a meeting to review the Minority Welfare Department, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the action plan should cover areas where the minority population is large.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also assured that his government was ready to pay scholarships for minority students as the Centre had stopped it. “The government is ready to pay scholarships to 6.4 lakh students. While ₹ 60 crore is earmarked in the Budget, another ₹ 40 crore must be arranged with funds available with the department through re-appropriation,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added, according to a CMO release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At a public function recently, the Chief Minister had said that his government would gradually increase allocation for minority welfare to ₹1,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US