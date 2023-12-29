GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM seeks ₹1,000 crore action plan for minority areas

December 29, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an action plan of ₹ 1,000 crore to develop minority-dominated localities in Karnataka.

At a meeting to review the Minority Welfare Department, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the action plan should cover areas where the minority population is large.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also assured that his government was ready to pay scholarships for minority students as the Centre had stopped it. “The government is ready to pay scholarships to 6.4 lakh students. While ₹ 60 crore is earmarked in the Budget, another ₹ 40 crore must be arranged with funds available with the department through re-appropriation,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added, according to a CMO release.

At a public function recently, the Chief Minister had said that his government would gradually increase allocation for minority welfare to ₹1,000 crore.

