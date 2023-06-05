CM says officials have been directed to ensure supply of seeds, fertilizers to farmers on time

June 05, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the district administrations have been directed to take preparatory steps ahead of the monsoon and ensure the availability of seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time.

Speaking to presspersons in Davangere on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that steps are being initiated for preparing the State Budget. “The Budget session is most likely to begin on July 3 and the Budget will be presented on July 7. A decision will be taken soon in the Cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the previous government led by BJP presented the 2023-24 Budget with an outlay of ₹3.09 lakh crore. A clear picture on the next Budget will emerge only after preparatory meetings, he said.

On the reported withdrawal of Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill passed during the previous BJP government, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act 1964 is already in place and the BJP government only brought about an amendment to it.

To a query on the hike in power tariff, the Chief Minister clarified that the process on power tariff revision was initiated by KERC during the previous government and the decision to allow a hike in tariff was announced. Now, the earlier decision is being implemented.

The Chief Minister said that already directions have been issued to run Indira Canteens properly. This apart, steps will be taken to ensure that salaries are paid to the canteen staff on a regular basis, if they have not received the, he said.

On his first visit to Davangere as Chief Minister, he said that it is just a coincidence that after becoming Chief Minister, his first visit has been to Davangere where Siddaramotsava (his birthday celebrations) was earlier organised on a grand scale.

