CM says no question of holding talks with striking employees

YADGIR

11 April 2021 19:34 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ruled out holding any talks with RTC employees who are on strike and asked them to join duty instantly. “I am asking them to come and join duty; they only will be held responsible, if there is any action against them,” he added.

He was talking to reporters in Mudgal town in Maski Assembly constituency on Sunday. While sending out a strong message to the striking employees, the Chief Minister said that “We know how to face the situation. There is no compromise. Salaries will not be released for employees who are on strike. The government will take suitable action, if they do not come for duty, and for this, only the employees will be held responsible.”

When asked about the statement made by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on corruption, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] should stop talking lightly. “Now, I will not react to that (statement on corruption) and Mr. Siddaramaiah will surely get an answer after the byelection results. Then, he will know who is corrupt and who is not,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said: “What I had said about Lok Sabha election results came true. We won 25 seats and the Congress won just one seat. Now, we will win in Maski, Basavakalyan and Belagavi as people are supporting us.”

The Chief Minister made it very clear that there will be no hesitation in imposing night curfew in any of the districts in State if the [COVID-19] situation warrants. “Therefore, I would request people with folded hands to behave responsibly,” he added.