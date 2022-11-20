CM says it was Congress that ‘illegally’ roped in NGO

November 20, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

As the political tussle over alleged voter data theft in Bengaluru gathered momentum, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai late on Saturday issued a rebuttal to the Opposition allegation that the ruling party had used the NGO, Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, roped in to carry out the voter awareness campaign, to tampering with voters’ list in its favour.

Attempting to turn the tables on the Opposition, he said that it was instead the Congress that had indulged in “illegal” practices through the same agency while in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

No role in revision

He emphasised that the NGO had no role in revision of electoral rolls, and roll revision was an entirely different process carried out by the Election Commission. He said that it was the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, back in 2017, that had given “illegal” permission to the NGO in question to be involved in electoral roll revision.

He cited an order by K.R. Puram tahsildar for its involvement in the process of electoral roll revision, in breach of provisions of law. It even allowed the NGO to appoint BLOs, he added. “Congress is making allegations against us now to cover up its own misdeeds in the past,” he said in the release.

Voter deletions

Denying the allegation that there was large-scale deletion of voters in Bengaluru targeting Congress-held constituencies, he said that on the contrary, the least number of deletions had happened in those held by Congress such as Shivajinagar constituency.

Mr. Bommai said that it was the ruling BJP that had acted against the NGO as soon as the breach of conditions laid for voter awareness campaign came to light, while the Congress had let the same NGO take on responsibility beyond what was legally permissible.

Trending

He listed out the series of actions initiated by his government against the NGO since November 2.