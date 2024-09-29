CM says he will not interfere in probe by Lokayukta in MUDA case

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will not interfere in the investigation by the Lokayukta police into the alleged MUDA scam.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, September 29, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the probe into the alleged MUDA scam was presently handled by the Lokayukta police and he will not interfere in the investigations.

When his attention was drawn to the complaint given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this regard, Mr. Siddaramaiah said action will be taken as per the law when somebody gives a complaint to the ED.

Reacting to the bitter exchange of words between Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), SIT, Lokayukta, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how the IPS officer’s reproduction of a quote by George Bernard Shaw amounted to describing Mr. Kumaraswamy as a pig.

He found fault with Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is accused in the case investigated by the Lokayukta, for criticising the officials. When queried further, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would not like to react to the issue.

When his attention was drawn to a rave party in KRS backwaters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Mysuru district police will take action as per law.

