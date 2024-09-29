GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM says he will not interfere in probe by Lokayukta in MUDA case

Published - September 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will not interfere in the investigation by the Lokayukta police into the alleged MUDA scam.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, September 29, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the probe into the alleged MUDA scam was presently handled by the Lokayukta police and he will not interfere in the investigations.

When his attention was drawn to the complaint given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this regard, Mr. Siddaramaiah said action will be taken as per the law when somebody gives a complaint to the ED.

Reacting to the bitter exchange of words between Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), SIT, Lokayukta, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how the IPS officer’s reproduction of a quote by George Bernard Shaw amounted to describing Mr. Kumaraswamy as a pig.

Malicious allegations made to deter Lokayukta SIT, says ADGP hitting out at HDK

He found fault with Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is accused in the case investigated by the Lokayukta, for criticising the officials. When queried further, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would not like to react to the issue.

When his attention was drawn to a rave party in KRS backwaters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Mysuru district police will take action as per law.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.