CM says he did not put pressure on anyone over Panchamasali quota issue

March 26, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rubbished as baseless, allegations that he brought pressure to bear on Panchamasali Lingayat seer Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami to accept the government’s formula for re-categorisation of the community.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Panchamasali Bhavan in Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday. Mr Bommai is the MLA from Shiggaon.

“Some Opposition leaders have been accusing me of putting pressure on Panchamasali seers. That is not true. I have only spoken to some seers to convey the State government’s decision on the reservation issue. I have not put any pressure on anyone. While Sri Vachanananda Swami has been coordinating with the government on this issue, another seer is holding protests. But we have maintained cordial relations with everyone,” he said.