CM says govt. will not tolerate communal violence by any group anywhere in State

October 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will not tolerate communal violence by any group, anywhere in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“The situation in Shivamogga is under control. It is no longer tense. We have arrested the miscreants who threw stones during the Id procession,” he said.

He told journalists that the Opposition’s allegation that there is an increase in the number of communal violence issues is false and baseless. “What other job they have other than making false allegations?” he said.

“The BJP has the right to protest. But it should be peaceful and should be for the right reasons,” he said.

Responding to complaints by Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa about Lingayats getting a raw deal in this government, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Shivashankarappa is a senior leader and he will speak to him about these issues. “I can give an assurance that we have not committed injustice to any community. We are taking everyone along with us,” he said.

“I have seen the letter written by the Deputy Chief Minister [D.K. Shivakumar] with a demand to withdraw cases against those involved in disturbances, including the one in Old Hubballi. Now, there is no proposal before us in this regard,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister spoke at the all-India shepherds convention. Over 150 community leaders were on the stage. The convention attracted huge crowds.

