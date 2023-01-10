CM says GO allowing Ayushman card holders to go to cancer institute directly for treatment will come

January 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute at Navanagar in Hubballi will be declared as a government-supported institute to ensure Ayushman card holders to get treatment directly at the institute.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling the bronze bust of oncologist Dr. R.B. Patil and inaugurating B.D. Khimji OPD at Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Mr. Bommai said that as per the guidelines, Ayushman Bharat card holders have to go to government hospitals first to get a referral letter for treatment in private hospitals. “We will issue a Government Order soon so as to enable the card holders to approach the cancer institute directly for treatment under the scheme,” he announced.

Referring to the selfless service of Dr. R.B. Patil which led to the establishment of the cancer institute, he said that the cancer institute has initiated research on providing painless herbal and Ayurvedic treatment for cancer and the government will extend all necessary help in developing the institute into a full-fledged research centre.

Mr. Bommai also said that steps will be taken to provide an assistance of ₹5 crore to the Institute under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Elaborating on the dilemma and tension faced by cancer patients after getting to know about their disease, the Chief Minister said that because of advancement in science and technology, getting cured of cancer is possible now. Counselling of patients by doctors will go a long way in preparing them for treatment and also in fighting the disease, he said and emphasised the need for launching extensive awareness programmes on oral cancer caused by consumption of tobacco and smoking in the region.

The Chief Minister said that foundation stone will be laid for the construction of a branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Hubballi at a cost of ₹250 crore. As the project required grant of ₹500 crore, it will be provided after the completion of the first phase of the work, he said.

The Chief Minister said that with urbanisation, the civic community in Hubblali has disappeared and stressed on the need for an alert civic community for every city. Mr. Bommai also expressed displeasure over the indifference of localites on the Hubballi boy who has become the Chief Minister [Mr. Bommai himself].

“You should analyse how the Hubballi boy is performing as Chief Minister. You should pat him on the back when good work is done and admonish, when he commits a mistake. However, Hubballi people have not done both. Words of encouragement by elders makes one work more,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad lauded the institute’s objective of providing cancer treatment to the poor and hoped that it will continue in the days to come.

Chairman of the institute of Dr. B.R. Patil (son of Dr. R.B. Patil) said that using the ₹10 crore grant given by the government, medical equipment are being purchased for the hospital.

“Indigenously manufactured radiotherapy equipment worth ₹5 crore is being procured along with a dedicated CT Scan equipment worth ₹1.40 crore. This apart a, a project has been prepared for a mobile cancer awareness unit,” he said.

Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya and others were present.

Dr. M.M. Joshi, Dr. Suresh Dugani and directors of the institute, including Mahendra Singhi, and others were present.