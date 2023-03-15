CM says Congress playing with people’s emotions and fooling them by issuing guarantee cards

March 15, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the Congress for what he called “campaigning as if it has already come to power”.

“The Congress is issuing guarantee cards to voters. But what is the use of such cards issued by an opposition party that has no chance of coming to power in future? What should people do with those cards, pickle them?” Mr. Bommai said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“For me, it is not an election campaign. It is fooling the people and playing with their emotions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He dismissed as meaningless the claims made by some Congress leaders that the BJP’s tally will reduce and that the Congress will come to power with majority seats.

“Our party organisation is strong from the grassroots up. Our workers are enthusiastic about the election campaign and we are confident of winning the polls,” he said.

“Apart from meetings of various morchas, the Vijay Sankalp Yatre and other rallies, we are also organising conferences of beneficiaries of State and Central government schemes. All these are giving a boost to our confidence,” he said.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a lot of other senior leaders, including Union Ministers and popular Chief Ministers of other States, will visit Karnataka for campaigninig, he said.

“Another sign of our imminent victory is the huge rush for BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections. Any winning party is sure to witness such rush. This is a good sign. However, we are a disciplined party and all our workers and leaders will work for the candidates that are chosen by the party high command,” he said.