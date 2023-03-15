ADVERTISEMENT

CM says Congress playing with people’s emotions and fooling them by issuing guarantee cards

March 15, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the Congress for what he called “campaigning as if it has already come to power”.

“The Congress is issuing guarantee cards to voters. But what is the use of such cards issued by an opposition party that has no chance of coming to power in future? What should people do with those cards, pickle them?” Mr. Bommai said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“For me, it is not an election campaign. It is fooling the people and playing with their emotions,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He dismissed as meaningless the claims made by some Congress leaders that the BJP’s tally will reduce and that the Congress will come to power with majority seats.

“Our party organisation is strong from the grassroots up. Our workers are enthusiastic about the election campaign and we are confident of winning the polls,” he said.

“Apart from meetings of various morchas, the Vijay Sankalp Yatre and other rallies, we are also organising conferences of beneficiaries of State and Central government schemes. All these are giving a boost to our confidence,” he said.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a lot of other senior leaders, including Union Ministers and popular Chief Ministers of other States, will visit Karnataka for campaigninig, he said.

“Another sign of our imminent victory is the huge rush for BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections. Any winning party is sure to witness such rush. This is a good sign. However, we are a disciplined party and all our workers and leaders will work for the candidates that are chosen by the party high command,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US