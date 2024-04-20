CM says Congress candidate’s win in Mandya is certain

April 20, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed confidence that the victory of Congress candidate in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chadru) is certain.

He was speaking after inaugurating Prajadwani-2 while campaigning for the Congress candidate at K.R. Pet.

He said all the leaders of the Congress party in K.R. Pet are working together for the party candidate’s victory. Therefore, it is certain that Congress will get more votes in the K.R. Pet constituency, he added.

What did HDK do as the Chief Minister?

The Chief Minister said it was the Congress government that began celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti and established the Kempegowda Development Authority. “We are the ones who named the international airport after Kempegowda. What did H.D. Kumaraswamy do as the Chief Minister?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

“Who was behind denying tickets to Pratap Simha in Mysuru and D.V. Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru and the injustice meted out to Vokkaligas?” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

The Chief Minister claimed that it is the BJP and JD(S) parties that have done the greatest injustice to the Vokkaliga community.

CM recalls K.R. Pet Krishna

Recalling his association with former Speaker Krishna (K.R. Pet Krishna), he said he was a gentleman and had concern for the people. “We all wanted to make him a Minister. However, Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda did not agree,” he claimed, adding that he had advised Mr. Krishna to become the Speaker at that time.

No promise fulfilled

The Chief Minister challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove if he has fulfilled even one of his promises. “The BJP is good at provoking people emotionally. Mr. Modi remembers Karnataka only when elections come. Even when the State suffered from drought and floods Mr. Modi did not visit the State,” he remarked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda, who used to criticise Mr. Modi, is now saying that he and Mr. Modi share a good bond. “If the relationship between the two is so good, let Mr. Deve Gowda correct the injustice done to the State by Mr. Modi,” he asked.

Challenges Deve Gowda

The Chief Minister challenged Mr. Gowda to get the approval for the Mekedatu project.

He said farmers in the State have not received even a single rupee as drought relief from the Centre. “Let Mr. Deve Gowda speak to Mr. Modi, who has put the farmers in the State to suffer by not providing drought relief. If you cannot do this, is it not betraying the people of the State,” he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several Congress leaders were present.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier campaigned for ‘Star Chandru’ in K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district that is part of Mandya Lok Sabha Seat.