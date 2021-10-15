CM says B.S. Yediyurappa will campaign in by-polls

Bommai will hit the campaign trail on October 17 followed by BSY on October 20

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will not only campaign for by-elections to two Assembly seats from October 17, but is also getting veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa to campaign from October 20

“I will campaign in Hangal Assembly constituency from October 17, and will dedicate two days for Sindgi from October 20,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru on October 15.

He said that former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa would begin campaigning in Hangal from October 20. “I have already held consultations in this regard with Mr. Yediyurappa,” he said.

It may be noted that the by-polls have turned out to be tricky for the Chief Minister, who will be leading the party’s campaign in the 2023 Assembly polls, as he has to demonstrate his leadership abilities by winning both the seats.

While the party central leadership has taken a tough decision of not fielding family members of former minister C. M. Udasi, who is very close to Mr. Yediyurappa, the recent income tax raid on a close aide of Mr. Yediyurappa appears to have complicated matters. In this context, party leaders were anxious to know whether Mr. Yediyurappa would campaign in the by-polls with all seriousness.

Hence, the decision of Mr. Yediyurappa to campaign in the by-polls has brought relief to those close to the Chief Minister as these two seats have a sizeable chunk of Lingayat votes.

The by-elections were necessitated by the death of MLAs C. M. Udasi in Hangal and M. C. Manguli in Sindgi. The by-polls would be held on October 30 and counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

MLA’s threat

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister sought to downplay the threat of BJP MLA A. S. ‘Masala’ Jayaram to quit if he was not given a plum posting in some board or corporation by November. “I don’t want to comment on the issue. But I would like to say that he is my good friend and that I would speak to him,” he said.