CM says a positive decision on pay revision will be taken after final report of pay commission

February 27, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated a State-level convention of Government Employees’ Association, assured them of taking a positive decision on their pay revision after getting the final report of the 7th pay commission.

Referring to the Association’s demand for replacing the New Pension Scheme with the Old Pension Scheme, he said a decision in this regard would be taken after discussion. The government would also soon take a decision on implementation of Karnataka Arogya Sanjivini Scheme for government employees, he noted. He pointed out that already the State government employees had been given Dearness Allowance in accordance with the rates prescribed by the Centre.

The Chief Minister remarked that he is in favour of the government employees, while recalling that it was he who had set up the erstwhile 6th Pay Commission for them besides releasing ₹10,500 crore for providing fitment in their salaries then.

Early submission likely

He reiterated that March 15 has been set as deadline for the 7th Pay Commission to submit its final report in the wake of a request by its chairman who had sought more time for submitting the report. However, the Commission was expected to submit the report early in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister sternly told the government employees that their first priority should be to work for the people of Karnataka rather than the demand for 7th pay commission. The government would look into their demands, he said.

The Chief Minister told them that both the government and themselves should work for people, who are the real bosses in a democratic set up. Association president C.S. Shadakshari and Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre were present on the occasion.

