CM rules out lockdown, night curfew

Bengaluru

17 March 2021 16:20 IST

Special strategy to check COVID-19 spread in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi

Categorically ruling out lockdown or night curfew in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said this does not mean people can go about without wearing masks and following other COVID protocols.

“The situation is now in people”s hands. I have instructed the Home Department to strictly enforce COVID rules. If people do not cooperate we will be forced to consider stringent measures,” he told reporters after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of various States.

He said he had apprised the Prime Minister of the measures initiated by the State government in containing the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister has advised Karnataka to focus on areas where the incidence is high. A special strategy will be worked out for three districts - Bengaluru, Bidar and Kalabura gi - where the case load is high.”

Pointing out that COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend in the last 15 days, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has advised States to adopt stringent measures so that the situation does not go out of control. “The Prime Minister said that we should intensify testing, tracking and treating strategy. Vaccination does not ensure total safety against infections; therefore enough precaution should be taken by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour.”

The Prime Minister has advised States to make optimum utilisation of vaccine manufacturing facilities. The vaccination drive will be intensified and vaccine wastage will be minimised as far as possible. “The Prime Minister assured us that vaccine manufacturing is a continuous process and enough supplies are available. But he has advised the States to use the vaccine before the expiry date and avoid wastage.”

“I have assured the Prime Minister that all-out efforts will be made in Karnataka to control the spike and ensure normalcy. So far, Karnataka has reported around 9.61 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 deaths,” the Chief Minister said.

The State has seen its peak during the period from August to October 2020. Cases started declining since November but the decline was faster from December, 2020. However, in the last 0 days, COVID-19 cases are showing an increasing trend. The positivity rate has also increased to 1.65% as on March 15.

“We have conducted a review with experts and officers on March 15 and decided to intensify the Information, Education and Communication Campaign to create awareness among the public to observe appropriate behaviour.”

State”s measures

Enforcement of mask wearing and avoid crowding at public places.

To earmark more beds, ICUs etc., for COVID-19 patients.

To set up three COVID Care Centres in Bengaluru in advance to take care of an immediate surge.

Vaccination drive in about 3,500 centres across the State will be intensified.

Vaccination target to be be increased to three lakh a day from the current one lakh.

While the Central government policy allows vaccination only at a health facility, the State has requested for permission to take up vaccination drive in old age homes, apartment complexes and inaccessible‌ areas.