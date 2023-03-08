CM rolls out ‘Sthree Samarthya Namo Sthree’ scheme 

March 08, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the “Sthree Samarthya Namo Sthree” scheme by directly transferring ₹100 crore to the beneficiary women self-help groups on Wednesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This is the first part of the special community capital fund of ₹500 crore, which he had announced in the 2022-23 State budget, according to the Chief Minister’s office.

In an event conducted by the Department of Skill Development and Livelihood, he said that the remaining amount will be released in coming weeks before commencing the activities of women self-help groups in April under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the scheme, ₹500 crore will be distributed to 50,000 self-help groups at ₹1 lakh each. Now, ₹100 crore has been provided to 9,890 self-help groups (₹1 lakh each) and 44 production units which include 11 canteens, 9 sanitary pad units, 24 toffee production units among others (₹2.5 lakhs each),” he added.

At KSRTC

The Rural Development Commission too celebrated Women’s Day. Shilpa Nag, Commissioner, said that the role of women in creating assets of natural resources was important. She said that MNREGA scheme had helped rural women lead a self-reliant life.