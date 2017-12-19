CM ridicules BJP’s Parivarthana Yatra

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ridiculed the BJP for its ongoing Parivarthana (transformation) Yatra and sought to know who all were to be transformed.

“It is the senior leaders of BJP, including B.S. Yeddyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje, K.S. Eshwarappa, and Jagadish Shettar, among others, who need to get transformed themselves and have no need to transform the people. The people are aware of the BJP, its programmes and policies, how many of its leaders had gone to jail on various charges, including corruption and looting of natural resources, on the one hand, and how the Congress was discharging its duties keeping in view their welfare, on the other,” he said.

He was speaking at a meeting in Sandur, Hagari Bommanahalli and Hadagali in Ballari district on Monday.

The CM accused the BJP of inciting communal violence and disturbing communal harmony in the State. He ridiculed Mr. Yeddyurappa over ‘Mission 150’ which, according to him, would remain unrealised. This, he said, was because of the good and pro-people work being done by the Congress that had made Mr. Yeddyyurappa desperate.

“Mr. Yeddyurappa, whatever you do, your dream will not be realised. Even if you bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, it will hardly have any impact. It is the Congress that is going to come back to power again in the 2018 elections to the Assembly. I am saying this with confidence as our government has fulfilled all the promises made to the people besides announcing a slew of welfare schemes for all sections of society and many developmental works. With all these, our party has won the trust and confidence of the people, who are happy and satisfied,” he claimed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah set in motion several developmental works estimated to cost several hundred crores in three Assembly constituencies. He said that top priority was accorded to completing irrigation projects and filling up tanks using river water to overcome the drinking water crisis.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, in his preliminary remarks, highlighted the achievements of the government towards the welfare of all sections of society and the focus on development of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

K.C. Kondaiah, Allum Veerbhadrappa, B.M. Nagaraj, E. Tukaram, Bheema Naik, all legislators, were among elected representatives present.

Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, welcomed the gathering.