CM reviews law and order after protests turn violent in parts of the country

Protests held in Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a law and order review meeting on Friday evening, following protests by the Muslim community against defamatory comments by former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed turned violent in various parts of the country. In Karnataka, the community held protests in Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi on Friday, but they passed off without any untoward incident.

“There has been no violence in Karnataka and the situation is under control and peaceful. However, given that violence has broken out in some parts of the country, we have reviewed the law and order situation in the State and specific instructions have been issued to ensure peace. Every police station and district superintendents of police have to talk to community leaders and all those concerned to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka State Reserve Police has also been put on guard and will be deployed wherever necessary,” said Mr. Bommai, appealing to the organisations to maintain peace and harmony in the State.

Earlier in the day, there was tension in Belagavi when an effigy of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was hung from a wire in the city. It was removed later. Socialist Democratic Party of India held a demonstration in Mysuru city, demanding the immediate arrest of Ms. Sharma and Naveen Jindal, whom BJP has suspended for their defamatory remarks. They said BJP’s action is an “eyewash” aimed at placating Gulf nations. In Kalaburagi too, community members held protests on Friday.