CM reviews airport work

19 October 2020 23:11 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the construction of the airport in Shivamogga would be completed by December 2021 and exuded confidence that it would be operational by February 2022. He spoke to media people after reviewing the construction work at Sogane near Shivamogga on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, approval was given for a runway of 2,050 metres. However, it has been decided to increase the length to 3,200 metres so that big planes could land. The State government would provide additional ₹75 crore. for the project in the next budget.

The State government had appealed to the Centre to include Shivamogga airport under the UDAN project so that a large number of people would be benefited. “The acquisition of land has been completed. All those who parted with their land would get fair compensation. The airport would help the business activities in neighbouring districts”, he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar were present.