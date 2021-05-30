CM responds to complaints from MLAs, says he will visit Belagavi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced that he will visit Belagavi to inspect how officers are handling the epidemic. This is in reaction to complaints from MLAs from Belagavi that the epidemic is being mismanaged.

He told the MLAs in a video conference call on Saturday that he will go to Belagavi and settle all issues.

MLA Abhay Patil complained that officers are not cooperating with legislators in the battle against the epidemic. He said that though the State government has sanctioned funds for an additional oxygen plant at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, officers have not accorded it necessary exemptions to start the work and complete it quickly. He urged the Chief Minister to permit engineers to call a short-term local tender and start work.

Mr. Patil objected strongly to intervention by Deputy Chief Minister and district in+charge Minister Govind Karjol. He said that he was recording his observations and did not expect answers from the Deputy Chief Minister.

MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar complained to the Chief Minister that doctors in government hospitals are not taking care of patients properly. She said that private hospitals are charging exorbitant fees and forcing patients to buy oxygen and drugs from outside. She also complained that the State government has not responded to her pleas to upgrade hospitals in rural areas by providing better equipment and a higher number of qualified doctors.

Responding to this, MLA Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday that there is no need for district in-charge Ministers, if the Chief Minister were to rush to every district and manage government affairs.

“We have always been demanding that a local leader be appointed as district in-charge Minister. An outsider will not be able to function effectively,” he said. Reacting to rumours of a change in leadership in the State BJP unit, he said that such questions will be answered in May 2023.

He criticised some BJP leaders performing agnihotra and other rituals to ward off the virus. Such things have never been proved to fight the virus. “If the leaders prove it, we will felicitate them in public. If rituals and other unscientific measures are enough to fight the virus, where is the need for hospitals and doctors?” he asked.