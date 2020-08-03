CM releases video message from hospital

BENGALURU

03 August 2020 14:51 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa released a video message addressing the people of the State on Monday afternoon from Manipal Hospital where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Doctors conducted tests yesterday night [Sunday] and today morning and told me that there are no complications and I shall get well soon and return home,” the Chief Minister said in the one-minute-36-second video message. Painting a picture of everything being in control, he said: “I have been in touch with all the senior officials from yesterday night itself, to ensure the administration is in no way hampered. I spoke to the officials again today morning. There is no need to panic. I will be cured and return to resume my work as soon as possible".

He sought the blessings and support of the six-and-a-half crore people of the State to win the battle against COVID-19, and also thanked BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy for their wishes and several seers and pontiffs of the State for their blessings.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to maintain social distance and wear masks. “The only way to fight the pandemic is to maintain social distance and wear masks. I request all of you to follow these measures without fail,” he said.