CM releases book authored by Mallesh

November 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday released a book authored by activist late Pa. Mallesh and described him as a true socialist.

He was speaking at the launch of Buddha Nagarjuna’s Shoonyayana written by Mallesh. He said along with Pa. Mallesh, Prof. Nanjundaswamy was also responsible for his foray into politics. “Mallesh was a mentor to youngsters like me and wanted us to thrive. He used to stress the need, to be honest and committed in politics and we were good friends and he had the courage to point out mistakes”, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister recalled an interesting incident about an invitation he received from Mallesh for dinner. They ended up fighting with each other over an issue, recalled Mr. Siddaramaiah, and said that despite the fracas they ended up having dinner at Mallesh’s house.

“Mallesh spoke to me the very next day and did not harbor any hatred or jealousy in his mind”, Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He also recalled his association with Tejaswi, Ananthamurthy, T.N. Nagaraj and other prominent writers who used to attend the study circle at the Maharaja’s College canteen every Monday.

Mallesh could have authored many books but he was involved in social movements and was devoted to socialism, culture, language and movements relating to them, said Mr.Siddaramaiah.

District in charge minister H.C. Mahadecappa, former MLA Yathindra, MLC Thimmaya and others were present.