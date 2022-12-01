CM rejects Wakf Board’s claim on granting permission to open 10 colleges for girls in Karnataka

December 01, 2022 12:09 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday December 1 rejected the claim by Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Maulana Shafti Saadi that the government has given consent to the board to open 10 colleges for girl students in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai said, “I don’t know. It was not discussed in my government. This is not the stand of my government. If there is any issue, let the Wakf Board Chairman come and speak to me.”

On November 30, Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman had said, “We have decided to start 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the State at a cost of ₹2.5 crore per college. The government has given consent to this project.”

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, and other districts in the State. The board has identified 16 acres of land in Dakshina Kannada district, the Wakf Board Chairman said.

Tribute to Kengal Hanumanthaiah

Mr. Bommai clarified the stand of the government while speaking to reporters after paying tributes to Kengal Hanumanthaiah (1908-1980) on his death anniversary, at the State secretariat. The Chief Minister recalled the contribution of Kengal Hanumanthaiah to the construction of Vidhana Soudha and the unification of Karnataka.

Border row with Maharashtra

On the border row with Maharashtra, Mr. Bommai said the Maharashtra government’s petition would not be maintainable in the Supreme Court. “Our team of lawyers will argue our case as per the provisions of the Constitution and law.”

The border row dates back to the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 80 Marathi-speaking villages, which are now part of Karnataka.

A couple of years ago, more than 42 villages of Jath taluka in Maharashtra passed a resolution seeking to become a part of Karnataka following denial of basic amenities, such as drinking water by the Maharashtra Government.

On inclusion of criminals in BJP

Replying to a question on alleged inclusion of people involved in various crimes in the BJP, Mr. Bommai said, “No rowdies will be entertained in the BJP. There is no change in the government’s stand”.

Earlier this week, rowdy-sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil shared the dais with BJP leaders at a function in Bengaluru.