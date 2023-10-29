CM reiterates government will accept caste census report

October 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

With less than a month for the tenure of the current Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to end and speculation rife over the fate of the socioeconomic survey, popularly called the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday reiterated his government’s commitment to accept the report.

Since the publication of caste census report by Bihar government, pressure has increased on the Congress government here to accept the socioeconomic survey report conducted by the commission. While the Chief Minister has indicated in the past that the report would be accepted, dominant land owning communities Vokkaligas and Lingayats have opposed the report stating that it was not scientific. Congress leaders are also divided on the issue.

“We are committed to accept the caste census report. The census was conducted during my previous regime under the chairmanship of H. Kanthraju. When he submitted the report, the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy or his successors B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai did not accept the report,” the Chief Minister said at an event here. “Now the present Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde has indicated that he would submit the report in November or December. We will accept the report when he submits.”

Earlier, Mr. Hegde, whose term will end on November 26, had also said that he would submit the report before his tenure ends.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister also pointed out that no one is born genius and everyone can become one if given a chance. He said: “Talent is not confined to caste and religion. If opportunity and advantages of education is given to everyone, talent will come out. Therefore education is very important. Before the arrival of the British, Shudras and girls from upper caste were denied education. Dr. Ambedkar gave the right for education to Shudras and girls.”