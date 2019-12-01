CM refuses to speak on Deve Gowda’s comments

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa refused to react to comments by the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda that the developments in Maharashtra politics would have an impact on Karnataka politics.

At a press conference in Athani here on Sunday, he only said that Mr. Deve Gowda was a visionary leader who had held senior positions in the past and that he [Mr. Yediyurappa] would not comment on his statements.

On Saturday, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that he would speak about supporting the BJP government, after the bypolls. “I will only say one thing. This government will not fall. We will take a decision on issues such as supporting the government after the bypolls,” he said.

He said that the BJP secured 105 seats in the 2018 elections, only because Congress leader Siddaramaiah had campaigned against the Janata Dal(S). “He went around asking Muslims not to vote for the Janata Dal(S). That created a situation that some voters supported the Janata Dal(S) and not the Congress. That resulted in the BJP getting 105 seats,’’ he said.