CM reduces penalty for not wearing masks

Bengaluru

07 October 2020 16:00 IST

Following objections to the fine amount fixed for not wearing masks from a section of society, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has reduced it to ₹250 in urban areas and ₹100 in rural areas.

It was only recently that the State government had decided to increase the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places to ₹1,000 in urban areas and ₹500 in rural areas. The decision was taken in the light of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State. Earlier, the fine was fixed at ₹200.

In a statement, Mr. Yediyurappa urged people to voluntarily wear masks, maintain social distance and help the government in its efforts to break the chain of spread.

Several medical professionals and public health experts have pointed out that wearing masks properly, maintaining social distance and regularly washing hands or using sanitisers were key in checking the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It was in early May that wearing masks was made mandatory in the city. A notification was issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) fixing the penalty at ₹1,000 for the first violation and ₹2,000 for subsequent violations. However, it was revised and the fine was fixed at ₹200.