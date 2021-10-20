CM ready to respond to demand for hike in quota by various communities

Seeks ‘co-operation of all communities and religious heads’

Referring to the demand by various communities for either a hike in reservation quota or reclassification of their communities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is ready to respond to the aspirations of communities seeking equal opportunities.

“I am ready for such a demand to provide equal social opportunities for everyone. We have already formed a committee led by a retired Karnataka High Court judge to look into such demands. We are getting inputs from them as well as social science experts,” he said after presenting Maharshi Valmiki awards at a programme organised by Social Welfare Department to mark Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi in Bengaluru on october 20.

“But it is not as easy as being said. It is not going to be somebody’s decision. It will be the collective decision to be made in the interest of all the communities as well as society. I need your full co-operation, especially that of religious heads, to take such a decision,” the Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that various communities had been seeking an increase in reservation quota based on increase in their population as well as aspiration of their community members. This had underscored the need for taking a relook at reservation levels for various communities throughout India, he said.

Karnataka is witnessing a movement by various communities seeking an increase in reservation quota as well as re-classification of their communities in the reservation list. The Valmiki community is demanding that their reservation level should be increased from 3.5% to 7.5% while Panchamasali Lingayats seeking 2A category status, which will increase the reservation quota for them. The Kuruba community, which is in the backward classes’ list, has been demanding the tag of Scheduled Tribe.

Meanwhile, stressing on the need for women from the backward classes and Dalit families to be economically independent, the Chief Minister said such a step would go a long way in the development of these communities. He is holding consultations with NABARD to explore opportunities regarding extending financial support to women from these communities to take up self-employment.

Maharshi Valmiki awards were presented to 11 personalities from various walks of life for their contribution to society. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh each.

Hailing the contribution of Maharshi Valmiki to society, the Chief Minister said the saint poet had given the country a distinct culture through the epic Ramayana.