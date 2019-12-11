CM raises corruption issue in govt. hospitals

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday pleaded with government doctors to provide quality service in hospitals, pointing to innumerable complaints of corruption.

“Out of every 100 patients treated in government hospitals, at least 50 complain that they were not attended to properly, made to run around or pay money to get a service. I request you with folded hands, please ensure that patients get the services without any hassle,” he said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 1,000-bed facility on the premises of Victoria Hospital, he said: “It is not enough if we just construct buildings for hospitals. We should ensure that patients who come there are satisfied with the service at public hospitals.”

Appeal to students

Meanwhile, speaking at another event to celebrate the achievements of the Higher Education Department, Mr. Yediyurappa chastised medical students for not being ready to work in taluk centres, despite the State spending taxpayers money on their education.

He said: “We were recently forced to issue directions to tahsildars to rope in retired doctors at whatever cost they demand and run hospitals in taluks. This clearly shows the apathy of our students, who are obsessed with going abroad,” he said, appealing to medical students to work in rural areas and repay the debt of the people.