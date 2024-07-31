GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM questions Finance Minister on SC/ST allocation

Published - July 31, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Centre and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no moral authority to question Karnataka on its Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan/Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) when the Union government does not have such an allocation in the Union Budget at all.

“If you care so much about Dalits, implement the SCSP/TSP scheme and allocate 25% of the Union Budget in proportion to the Dalit population,” he told Ms. Sitharaman in a statement.

“Our government’s budget for the current year is ₹3,71,383 crore, of which ₹39,121 crore has been allocated for SCSP/TSP schemes. The Union government’s budget for the current year is ₹48.21 lakh crore, of which only ₹2,90,401 crore has been allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he said.

“For the past 10 years, I have been urging the Union government to implement the SCSP/TSP Act at the national level, just as it is in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently rejected this demand. It is laughable that those who have ignored this demand for so long are now shedding crocodile tears, claiming the Congress government in Karnataka is being unjust to Dalits,” he said in the statement.

