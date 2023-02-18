ADVERTISEMENT

CM question: Joshi declines to answer

February 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday declined answer a query on whether he would be a chief ministerial candidate in the coming days.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that he would not like to reply to a hypothetical question. He also said that he would not like to react to an ‘immature statement’ of former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy about ‘Peshwa DNA’.

The Union Minister said that he was fortunate to work as a Minister in the Cabinet of visionary leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Leader like Mr. Modi come once in a century. I am fortunate work under him and I believe people are also are happy with my work as a union minister,” he said.

Commenting on his work, he said when the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the coal production was around 500 million tonnes and now it had crossed 1,000 million tonnes. “In another year, India will become self-sufficient in coal production except for coking coal which is used in steel production,” he said.

