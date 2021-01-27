CM protecting Oppn. leaders: Yatnal

Belagavi

27 January 2021 22:15 IST

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is protecting Opposition leaders as they are partners in his politics,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Mr. Yediyurappa is partnering with Opposition parties to save his government. He is more worried about them than his own party leaders. He is targeting BJP leaders who are critical of the Congress leaders. He keeps changing the portfolios of Ministers who criticise Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar Zameer Ahmed and K.J. George, Mr. Yatnal said.

He, however, said that such things would change soon. Change will begin during Ugadi and end by Deepavali, he said, without divulging details.

Advertising

Advertising

He lost his cool when asked about the BJP leadership’s plans to take disciplinary action against him. “It seems you are more worried about action against me. You are asking these questions only because the Chief Minster’s son B.Y. Vijayendra has spoken to your bosses,’’ he said.

He said that pro-Khalistan forces were protesting against the farm laws in Delhi. They are being funded by China and Pakistan. Congress is channelling those funds, he said.