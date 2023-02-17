CM proposes to spend ₹1,000 crore for temples and Mutts over next two years

February 17, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a whopping ₹1,000 crore for comprehensive development and renovation of temples and various Mutts over two years. This is up from ₹425 crore set aside for the purpose in 2022-23.

The Budget also formally announced that “a majestic Rama Mandira” will be built at Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagaram district, a proposal championed by senior Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. However, the Budget makes no specific allocation for the project. The proposed Rama Mandira and Anjanadri Hill in Koppal, believed to be the birthplace of Anjaneya, is being developed at a cost of ₹100 crore are being billed as projects complementary to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Budget set aside ₹596 crore for 11 development corporations belonging to Backward Classes. In what appears to be a strategic move, unlike previous years, the Budget doesn’t give a break-up of these allocations to individual caste-specific corporations and Mutts.

Continuing the BJP’s bid to woo Vokkaligas to make inroads into the Old Mysore region, the Budget proposes to commence a tourist circuit of historical landmarks of modern Bengaluru’s founder Kempe Gowda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a 108 feet tall Kempe Gowda statue near the Kempegowda International Airport.

Significantly, despite being presented ahead of elections, the Budget makes no allocation for cow protection and only pays lip service recalling the State government’s programme Gau Sampathu carried out the previous year.