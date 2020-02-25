CM promises to upgrade Anavatti GP in Shivamogga

Irrigation works being inaugurated at Anavatti in Shivamogga district on Monday.

Shivamogga

25 February 2020 06:58 IST

He says the move will improve civic amenities

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to take up measures to upgrade Anavatti Gram Panchayat in Sorab taluk into a town panchayat.

After kick-starting works on Mudi and Mugur lift irrigation projects in Anavatti on Monday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Anavatti, which is well connected with a network of roads, has emerged as a buzzing commercial centre in recent times. The upgrade of Anavatti into a town panchayat could result in the creation of necessary civic amenities for the residents and for the farmers who visit to sell their agriculture produce, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa directed officials of the Department of Water Resources to take measures to complete the irrigation projects in a year. He said that, quality should be maintained when laying pipelines to provide water to agricultural lands under these projects. The completion of Mudi and Mugur lift irrigation projects will provide drinking water to the drought-affected villages in Sorab taluk and irrigate the agriculture land here, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa also said that work on constructing a bridge across the Sharavathi backwater to connect Kalasavalli with Ambaragodlu and work related to the construction of an airport on the outskirts of Shivamogga city had already commenced.

Kumar Bangarappa, MLA for Sorab, requested the Chief Minister to sanction funds for the upgrade of amenities for pilgrims in Chandragutti. He requested the Union government to give approval for the project to provide railway connectivity between Sorab and Hubballi via Anavatti and Tadasa.

Later in the day, Mr. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the Talagunda-Udugani-Hosur lift irrigation project and for the Hosahalli lift irrigation project in Shikaripur.