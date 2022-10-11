CM promises to meet Union Health Minister to follow up on AIIMs

The Hindu Bureau Gillesuguru (Raichur district)
October 11, 2022 21:03 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur district on Tuesday, promised to personally meet the Union Health Minister in Delhi next week to discuss the prospects of setting up AIIMS in Raichur.

He said that a special industrial project for the district will be announced next month. Also, the process of floating tenders for construction of the airport in Raichur at a cost of ₹219 crore was complete and construction work would begin soon.

He said the bridge across the Tungabhadra in Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh inter-State border rebuilt during the erstwhile BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa after it collapsed due to floods in 2009 would be rechristened “Yediyurappa bridge” shortly.

