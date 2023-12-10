ADVERTISEMENT

CM promises to look into demands of Ediga community after session

December 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Primary Education Madhu Bangarappa and actor Shivarajkumar during the Ediga convention in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The government will look into the pending issue of setting up Narayana Guru Study Chair as soon as the ongoing legislature session ends, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking after inaugurating the Arya Ediga-Billava convention here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the leaders had presented a list of demands for the welfare of the community, but he was constrained not to make specific promises since legislature session was going on. “But the government will take necessary action as soon as the session is over, in consultation with the Finance Department,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking about Narayana Guru, social reformer and community icon, he said the philosophy and thoughts of the seer were still relevant. “He spent a lifetime for the welfare of backward communities despite the insults and impediments he had suffered during his lifetime. He fought against the oppressive caste system and built temples for them at a time when they were denied temple entry,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added. He urged leaders of the Ediga community to remember the ideals of Narayana Guru and walk in his footsteps.

Among those attending the convention were Ediga Sangha president M. Timme Gowda, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Backward Classes Development Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, film actor Shivarajkumar and others.

