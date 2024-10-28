CM promises to look into demand of Hallikars on reservation

Promising to look into the demands of the Hallikar community over reservation status, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would ask for a report on the demand to move them from Category 3A to Category 1 in the backward classes reservation classification.

“There is a need to review whether Hallikars will come under the EWS category that receives 10% reservation. It is not right for the community to be brought under 3A. That is why the community’s demand will be sent to the backward classes commission and a report sought after undertaking research,” he told a gathering of Hallikars here on Sunday. “Whatever the community deserves as per the law will be given.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would look into their demands positively. He also lauded K.M. Nagaraju, vice-president of the Hallikar Sangha, for organising the convention after 80 years. “Hallikars have a history of 1,200 years and the community traditionally takes care of cows,” he said.