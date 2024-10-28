GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM promises to look into demand of Hallikars on reservation

Published - October 28, 2024 12:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a convention organised by the Hallikar Sangha in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a convention organised by the Hallikar Sangha in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit:

Promising to look into the demands of the Hallikar community over reservation status, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would ask for a report on the demand to move them from Category 3A to Category 1 in the backward classes reservation classification.

“There is a need to review whether Hallikars will come under the EWS category that receives 10% reservation. It is not right for the community to be brought under 3A. That is why the community’s demand will be sent to the backward classes commission and a report sought after undertaking research,” he told a gathering of Hallikars here on Sunday. “Whatever the community deserves as per the law will be given.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would look into their demands positively. He also lauded K.M. Nagaraju, vice-president of the Hallikar Sangha, for organising the convention after 80 years. “Hallikars have a history of 1,200 years and the community traditionally takes care of cows,” he said.

Published - October 28, 2024 12:34 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Reservation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.