CM promises more welfare schemes for Shivamogga

Hassan

01 March 2021 20:32 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he would bring all development projects for Shivamogga such that the future rulers would have no work left to execute in the district.

He was speaking at a felicitation in a programme organised by his well-wishers on the occasion of his birthday in Shivamogga on Sunday evening.

“I have already brought in many development works for the district. In the remaining two-and-a-half-year tenure I will bring a few more. Tell me, what you want for the district. I wish the future leaders would have nothing left to do for the district”, he said.

Recalling his younger days, Mr. Yediyurappa said he was selling vegetables in his native place in Mandya district. He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and as a volunteer of the organisation he visited Shikaripura and it changed his path. “I have occupied this position today because of the RSS”, he said.

All through his political life, he said, he led many protests. During the Emergency, he was imprisoned. He staged a protest in the prison demanding quality food for the inmates. People of Shivamogga always stood by him and he was indebted to them for their support, he said.

Further, he said he would work for people of the State in the remaining term and travel across the State extensively to bring the party back to power with 130-140 seats in the next Assembly polls.

Former Chairman of Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy, Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa, Byrathi Basavaraj, RSS leader Pattabhiram, legislators and other party leaders were present. The felicitation was followed by a music programme.

Foundation stone

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Veerashaiva hostel near Shivamogga City Corporation building on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced a grant of ₹ 5 crore for the building. Legislators Ayanur Manjunath and Rudre Gowda, and Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swamy were present on the occasion.

As per the initial plan, the Chief Minister was scheduled to travel back to Bengaluru after participating in the programme. However, he chose to stay put for the day in Shivamogga. According to the revised tour plan, he would return to Bengaluru on Tuesday.